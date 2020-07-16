Infosys shareholders gain 50,000 crore in an hour as shares zoom to new high

"The company’s absolute and relative performance (v/s TCS and Wipro) during the quarter is indicative of some of the investments made in the previous years now paying off. As the COVID-19-led disruption eases, we expect further expansion in margins as investments stabilize and back-ended productivity benefits kick in. We expect Infosys to be a key beneficiary in terms of recovery in IT spends in FY22," the brokerage said.