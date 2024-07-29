Infosys shares gain 20% in July, largest monthly gain in 4 years; will the rally continue?

The shares have risen by 19.60% this month, marking the largest monthly gain since July 2020. The stock has gained 21.27% in 2024 so far, surpassing its entire 2023 gain of 2.30%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published29 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Trade Now
Infosys McCamish Systems was acquired by Infosys BPM in December 2009, (File Photo: Reuters)
Infosys McCamish Systems was acquired by Infosys BPM in December 2009, (File Photo: Reuters)(Reuters)

Indian IT stocks are currently experiencing strong demand on Dalal Street, with many reaching new all-time highs and some trading close to their record peaks. Infosys, in particular, has experienced a significant rise in its stock value recently.

This heightened investor interest is driven by several factors, including the company's healthy performance in the June quarter, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, improving demand conditions in the USA, as indicated by a GDP uptick in the second quarter, and positive forecasts from brokerage firms.

Also Read | What does Fed’s indication of single rate cut mean for Indian IT stocks?

Against this backdrop, Infosys shares have rallied sharply, maintaining upward over the last eight weeks. During this period, the shares have surged from 1,406.90 apiece to 1,875 apiece, marking a gain of 33.5%. In today's session, they touched a new 52-week high of 1,903 apiece. 

This rally has brought shares close to their all-time high of 1,953.80, achieved in January 2022. At the current level, the stock is just 4% away from reaching that peak. 

Meanwhile, the shares have risen by 19.60% this month, marking the largest monthly gain since July 2020. Additionally, the stock has gained 21.27% in 2024 so far, surpassing its entire 2023 gain of 2.30%.

On track for a new all-time peak

Going forward, analysts expect the stock to register a new peak given the continued demand for the IT pack. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, said, the trend for large-cap IT stocks has turned positive after a long phase of consolidation. Infosys has seen good buying interest post its quarterly numbers, and the trend remains up.

“The RSI readings are overbought, and hence, we do not rule out the possibility of a near-term pullback or consolidation. But any dip in the stock should be used as a buying opportunity as the stock should cross its previous highs soon,” he added. 

Also Read | Wipro vs TCS vs Infy vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy after Q1 results 2024?

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said, "The IT stock has been generating a lot of attention over the past few weeks. Prices have surpassed the January 2022 high, indicating the potential for continued strong growth. Therefore, a strategy of buying on dips is recommended. The stock has strong support at 1800 and resistance in 2000."

Growing Fed rate cut hopes

Positive signals from the Federal Reserve about potential rate cuts are especially crucial for markets, including those in India, and particularly for Indian IT companies. This is because Indian IT firms generate a substantial portion—over 70%—of their revenues from the United States.

When interest rates are high in the US, it often leads to reduced consumer spending and lower corporate investment, which can result in fewer orders and diminished growth prospects for Indian IT companies. Historically, IT stocks have been sensitive to US economic indicators and monetary policy decisions.

Also Read | US Fed meet in focus: What does Indian market expect from the US central bank?

The recent data on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, showed a modest increase in U.S. prices for June.

The PCE price index rose by 0.1% last month, following no change in May, while the core PCE price index increased by 0.2%, building on a 0.1% gain in May. This data suggests that the Fed's restrictive monetary policy is yielding results, bringing inflation closer to its 2% target.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected rate of 2.8% in the second quarter of the current year, driven by increased consumer demand. This figure, well above the predicted 2%, demonstrates the economy's resilience despite interest rates reaching a 23-year high.

Also Read | Fed Is About to Nod at a Rate Cut as Job Growth Moderates

Encouraging economic data has sparked speculation about the Federal Reserve's future actions. Although the likelihood of a rate cut at next week's FOMC meeting remains low at 4.7%, market sentiment has significantly shifted towards the September meeting.

The CME's FedWatch tool now forecasts a 100% chance of a rate cut in September, with an 87.7% probability of a 0.25% reduction.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3

1 of 7Read Full Story
5 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹22.50 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
$3 T

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,954 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$25 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹5,506.07 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsInfosys shares gain 20% in July, largest monthly gain in 4 years; will the rally continue?

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

218.70
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
26.25 (13.64%)

Federal Bank

200.85
03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
2.75 (1.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

180.20
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
3.65 (2.07%)

Bharat Electronics

321.35
03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
11.45 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,341.75
03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
483.9 (9.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

606.65
03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
53.95 (9.76%)

IRCON International

298.90
03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
24.2 (8.81%)

Eid Parry India

841.15
03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
61.7 (7.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    69,834.000.00
    Chennai
    69,357.00-545.00
    Delhi
    70,379.00408.00
    Kolkata
    69,630.00136.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue