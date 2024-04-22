Infosys shares have highest weight in Nifty IT index; TCS positioned second
Among the constituents of the Nifty IT index, Infosys shares have the highest 26.80% weight followed by TCS shares with 24.86% weight in the index. HCL Technologies holds 10.34% weight, while Tech Mahindra and Wipro hold 9.97% and 8.52% weight in the Nifty IT index, respectively, as per NSE Indices.
IT stocks are in focus as the top Indian software companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and Persistent Systems, have announced their Q4 results. The Nifty IT index, the benchmark that gauges the performance of IT stocks, has failed to give any return in the year 2024 so far.
