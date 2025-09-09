Infosys shares jump 5 pc; market valuation surges by ₹29,967 cr

New Delhi, The stock of Infosys jumped 5 per cent on Tuesday after the firm said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

The stock surged 5.03 per cent to settle at ₹1,504.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.18 per cent to ₹1,507.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.98 per cent to ₹1,504.30 per piece.

The company's market valuation surged by ₹29,967.01 crore to ₹6,25,128.87 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty indices.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,101.32. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,868.60, registering its fifth day of gain.

Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details.

"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of ₹9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of ₹1,850 per equity share.

