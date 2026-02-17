Infosys shares rise as Indian IT giant declares partnership with Anthropic to develop AI solutions

Infosys share price rose nearly 3% on Tuesday, February 17, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Anthropic, an AI safety and research organization, to create and implement advanced enterprise AI solutions for businesses in telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

According to a filing made by the company to the exchange, the partnership will initiate in the telecommunications sector with the establishment of a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence focusing on the development and deployment of AI agents customized for specific industry operations.

This collaboration is also expected to broaden its reach into other sectors, such as financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Based on the filing, the partnership primarily combines Anthropic's Claude models, such as Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI solutions to support businesses in automating intricate processes, speeding up software delivery, and implementing AI while ensuring the governance and transparency needed by regulated sectors.

A primary emphasis will be on agentic AI – systems that advance past simply responding to questions to autonomously managing multi-step tasks such as processing claims, generating and testing code, or conducting compliance reviews, said Infosys in its filing.

By utilizing tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will assist clients in developing AI agents that can operate continuously throughout lengthy, intricate processes rather than just engaging in standalone interactions.

This partnership will also support organizations in modernizing outdated systems, merging Infosys Topaz with Claude to expedite migration and lower the costs associated with updating old infrastructure.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said -"Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises."

Infosys AI Day 2026 At the Investor AI Day 2026 today, Infosys has planned a series of leadership panels centered around the company’s strategy for artificial intelligence, its execution plan, and applications specific to various sectors.

The event will kick off at 11 am with a presentation by Nandan M. Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, entitled “Tech Transitions: Why is the AI Transition Different?”. Following that, Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, is expected to elaborate on the company's overarching AI vision and growth strategy in his session titled 'The AI Services Opportunity'.

Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, will introduce the company's AI Services Playbook. Additionally, there will be discussions on how to unlock the value of AI in manufacturing, financial services, and CMT (Communications, Media, and Technology).

Infosys share price today Infosys share price today opened at ₹1,370 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,406.80, and an intraday low of ₹1,366.70 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, IT stocks are witnessing strong traction, with this heavyweight also gaining around 3% so far.

“Technically, the bounce appears to be driven by oversold conditions and could extend further, with the next key hurdle placed near 1,450, coinciding with the bearish gap. On the downside, the 1,300 level is likely to act as immediate support,” said Bhosale.

