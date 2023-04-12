Infosys shares rise over 1% ahead of Q4 results. Here's what analysts say1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Ahead of its fourth quarter results, shares of Infosys have an average price target of ₹1,720.36
Shares of information technology services major Infosys rose during Wednesday's trading session a day before the IT company is scheduled to announce its financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY23) on Thursday, 13 April.
