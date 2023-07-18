Infosys share price rose over 2% following news of a major deal with an established client believed to be worth $2 billion for more than 5 years. The transaction will involve digital transformation and AI, automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services for the client, the IT major added. Infosys shares opened at ₹1,433.90 apiece on BSE .

“Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation led development, modernisation and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at USD 2 billion," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

In its research report, domestic brokerage ICICI Direct Research said that Infosys debuted Topaz, a first-ever AI service that combines cloud and data analytics capabilities, in May. A strong deal flow will, over time, increase revenue visibility.

“The IT packs are on a roll and have given spectacular move on last one week, this heavyweight as well has particpated well and has crossed above its 200sma, going ahead, we expect this performance to continue and dips should be used as a buying opportunity. The bullish gap around 1380 is support whereas 1500 is resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

On Thursday, July 20, Infosys is scheduled to release the results of its June quarter (Q1FY24). TCS and HCL Tech, two of its rivals, recently released their June quarter results.

Infosys reported a sequentially weak quarter in the period ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT behemoth's Q4 profit after tax (PAT) was ₹6,128 crore, down roughly 16% year over year. Additionally, revenue fell 2.2% QoQ at ₹37,441 crore. Revenue increase for the company was 3.2% QoQ and 8.8% YoY in constant currency. In Q4, the operating margin was 21%. Additionally, the company announced a final dividend of Rs. 17 per share for FY23.

As per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 1.1% and underperformed its sector by 18.5% in the past year.

“We have seen good price volume action in last few days. Next move will depend on results outcome but technically, the support base has now shifted to ₹1350," added Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

