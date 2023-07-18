Infosys shares rise over 2% on mega deal worth $2 billion; check details1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Infosys shares rise 2% on news of $2bn deal with client for digital transformation, AI, automation-led development, modernisation and maintenance services.
Infosys share price rose over 2% following news of a major deal with an established client believed to be worth $2 billion for more than 5 years. The transaction will involve digital transformation and AI, automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services for the client, the IT major added. Infosys shares opened at ₹1,433.90 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×