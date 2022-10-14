Infosys shares surge post Q2 results, buyback announcement. Should you buy/hold?1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 09:16 AM IST
- Infosys posted 11% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹6,021 crore for Q2 and announced share buyback worth ₹9,300 crore
Shares of Infosys Ltd surged nearly 5% to ₹1,487 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals after India's second largest IT services company posted better-than-expected 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹6,021 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 and announced buyback of shares worth ₹9,300 crore via open market route, for a price of up to ₹1,850 per equity share.