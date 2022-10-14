Infosys shares surge post Q2 results, buyback announcement. Should you buy/hold?

"Infsoys' Q2 results were above estimates driven by margin expansion. Deal wins at a seven quarter high and healthy hiring trends offer comfort on growth. Infosys' strong deal bookings and consistent execution provide comfort amidst an uncertain macro. While valuations at 23x are still at a premium to 10-year average levels of 19x, we believe it is justified given the superior growth outlook," said global brokerage Jefferies while maintaining Buy rating on Infosys shares with a target price of ₹1,710 apiece.

