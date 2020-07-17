Infosys shares surge most in four months on strong Q1 earnings

Infosys said it had won 15 large deals in the last quarter, with a ‘total contract value’ of $1.7 billion, of which 19% was from net new deals. These included five in financial services, three each in retail, energy and hi-tech, and one in manufacturing. The deals comprise 13 from the US and two from Europe. Investors were enthused by Infosys’ forecast of constant currency growth in revenue of 0-2% and operating margin of 21-23% in 2020-21.