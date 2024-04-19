Infosys shares trade lower after Q4 results 2024. Buy or sell?
Infosys Q4 results 2024 are looking weak on a sequential basis, say experts
Stock market today: After the announcement of Q4 results 2024, Infosys shares witnessed some selling pressure in the early morning session on Friday. Infosys share price today opened a gapdown at ₹1,385 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹1,378.75 per share within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. However, the Indian IT major witnessed buying interest at the lower levels and regained the ₹1,400 mark.
