Infosys slips out of top 10 most valuable firms as nearly ₹2 lakh crore market cap wiped out this year

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services exporter, has slipped out of India’s top 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation. The decline follows a sharp correction in Infosys share price this year, resulting in an erosion of nearly ₹2 lakh crore in market value.
On April 29, Infosys shares were trading over 2% higher at around ₹1,175 apiece, taking its market capitalisation to approximately ₹4.76 lakh crore. At this level, the company ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms.
Infosys share price has declined nearly 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At the end of 2025, Infosys commanded a market capitalisation of over ₹6.8 lakh crore.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has replaced Infosys in the top 10 list, with a market value of around ₹5.19 lakh crore.
Here’s a list of current top 10 companies by market capitalisation.
The decline in Infosys shares mirrors the broader sell-off in the Indian IT sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also slipped out of the top five companies by market capitalisation amid the sector-wide correction.
Analysts remain cautious on IT stocks, citing both price and time correction risks. They believe the sector could face further downside, with limited potential for meaningful returns over the next two to three quarters.
Infosys reported revenue of ₹46,402 crore, up 2% QoQ and 13.4% YoY, with net profit surging 27.8% QoQ to ₹8,501 crore, beating estimates. Growth reflects steady momentum, but FY27 guidance of 1.5% - 3.5% CC signals caution amid sector headwinds.
Large deal bookings (above $30 million) came in at $3.2 billion during the quarter, lower than $4.8 billion in the previous quarter but higher than $2.6 billion in the year-ago period.
At 10:15 AM, Infosys share price was trading 2.02% higher at ₹1,175.85 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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