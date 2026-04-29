Infosys slips out of top 10 most valuable firms as nearly ₹2 lakh crore market cap wiped out this year

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services exporter, has slipped out of India’s top 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation. The decline follows a sharp correction in Infosys share price this year, resulting in an erosion of nearly ₹2 lakh crore in market value.
On April 29, Infosys shares were trading over 2% higher at around ₹1,175 apiece, taking its market capitalisation to approximately ₹4.76 lakh crore. At this level, the company ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms.
Infosys share price has declined nearly 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At the end of 2025, Infosys commanded a market capitalisation of over ₹6.8 lakh crore.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has replaced Infosys in the top 10 list, with a market value of around ₹5.19 lakh crore.
Here’s a list of current top 10 companies by market capitalisation.
The decline in Infosys shares mirrors the broader sell-off in the Indian IT sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also slipped out of the top five companies by market capitalisation amid the sector-wide correction.
Analysts remain cautious on IT stocks, citing both price and time correction risks. They believe the sector could face further downside, with limited potential for meaningful returns over the next two to three quarters.
Infosys reported revenue of ₹46,402 crore, up 2% QoQ and 13.4% YoY, with net profit surging 27.8% QoQ to ₹8,501 crore, beating estimates. Growth reflects steady momentum, but FY27 guidance of 1.5% - 3.5% CC signals caution amid sector headwinds.
Large deal bookings (above $30 million) came in at $3.2 billion during the quarter, lower than $4.8 billion in the previous quarter but higher than $2.6 billion in the year-ago period.
At 10:15 AM, Infosys share price was trading 2.02% higher at ₹1,175.85 apiece on the BSE.