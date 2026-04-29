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Infosys slips out of top 10 most valuable firms as nearly ₹2 lakh crore market cap wiped out this year

Infosys share price has declined nearly 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At the end of 2025, Infosys commanded a market capitalisation of over 6.8 lakh crore. The decline in Infosys shares mirrors the broader sell-off in the Indian IT sector.

Ankit Gohel
Published29 Apr 2026, 10:19 AM IST
With a market cap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.76 lakh crore, Infosys is ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms.
With a market cap of ₹4.76 lakh crore, Infosys is ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms.(Photo: PTI)
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Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services exporter, has slipped out of India’s top 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation. The decline follows a sharp correction in Infosys share price this year, resulting in an erosion of nearly 2 lakh crore in market value.

On April 29, Infosys shares were trading over 2% higher at around 1,175 apiece, taking its market capitalisation to approximately 4.76 lakh crore. At this level, the company ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms.

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Infosys share price has declined nearly 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At the end of 2025, Infosys commanded a market capitalisation of over 6.8 lakh crore.

Also Read | Bandhan Bank share soars 10% to its 52-week high post Q4 earnings

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has replaced Infosys in the top 10 list, with a market value of around 5.19 lakh crore.

Here’s a list of current top 10 companies by market capitalisation.

Top 10 Companies by Market Cap

  1. Reliance Industries 19.02 lakh crore
  2. HDFC Bank 12.08 lakh crore
  3. Bharti Airtel 11.41 lakh crore
  4. State Bank of India 10.09 lakh crore
  5. ICICI Bank 9.21 lakh crore
  6. Tata Consultancy Services 8.96 lakh crore
  7. Bajaj Finance 5.73 lakh crore
  8. Larsen & Toubro 5.60 lakh crore
  9. Hindustan Unilever 5.41 lakh crore
  10. Life Insurance Corporation of India 5.19 lakh crore

IT Stocks Under Pressure

The decline in Infosys shares mirrors the broader sell-off in the Indian IT sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also slipped out of the top five companies by market capitalisation amid the sector-wide correction.

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Analysts remain cautious on IT stocks, citing both price and time correction risks. They believe the sector could face further downside, with limited potential for meaningful returns over the next two to three quarters.

Also Read | Eternal share price jumps 4% after Q4 results. Buy, sell or hold the stock?

Infosys Q4 Results

Infosys reported revenue of 46,402 crore, up 2% QoQ and 13.4% YoY, with net profit surging 27.8% QoQ to 8,501 crore, beating estimates. Growth reflects steady momentum, but FY27 guidance of 1.5% - 3.5% CC signals caution amid sector headwinds.

Large deal bookings (above $30 million) came in at $3.2 billion during the quarter, lower than $4.8 billion in the previous quarter but higher than $2.6 billion in the year-ago period.

At 10:15 AM, Infosys share price was trading 2.02% higher at 1,175.85 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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