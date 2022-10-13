Infosys stock in focus as IT major to consider share buyback today2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 08:58 AM IST
- Infosys has informed exchanges that its board is going to consider buyback of shares in meeting scheduled on13th October 2022
Infosys shares will be one of the stocks in focus today as the board of directors of the IT major is going to consider buyback of shares today. Infosys had informed Indian stock market exchanges in this regard. The It major informed that company board would consider buyback of share in its board meeting scheduled on 13th October 2022.