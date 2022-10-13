Infosys stock in focus as IT major to consider share buyback today

Infosys buyback today: Should you participate?

Expecting value buying in the stock ahead of Infosys buyback plan, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Due to buyback offer, some value buying is expected in Infosys shares. apart from this, due to macro uncertainties, more stocks coming into the hands of the company is going to support the Infosys share price in near term. Now from the Infosys shareholders' perspective, the offer is expected to an attractive premium. Hence, one must participate in this Infosys buyback offer as one would get an instant premium from one's investment. Apart from this, in buyback offer, it's company that pays income tax not the shareholders. So, it's a good chance for the shareholders of the beaten down IT stock to make money."