Infosys stock is medium term tech pick of Vaishali Parekh. Here's why

In a technical note on Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, Infosys stock after the short correction has consolidated and taken support near the 1500 levels which is almost the 50% retracement of the recent rally and indicating some improvement in the bias with the RSI also flattening out near the oversold after the correction has indicated signs of reversal with upside potential visible.