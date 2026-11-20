IT stocks rally: Indian IT stocks staged a strong comeback on Friday, November 20, sharply outperforming the broader market despite a global sell-off in technology shares. The Nifty IT index surged over 2%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.25%, highlighting the resilience of domestic technology stocks even as concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) spending, global technology valuations and US interest rates weighed on international markets.

The rally was broad-based, with all constituents of the Nifty IT index trading in positive territory. Coforge, LTM, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems and Mphasis led the gains, rising between 2.5% and 3%. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro advanced between 1% and 2% each.

The sharp recovery came after three consecutive sessions of losses for the Nifty IT index, which had fallen over 3%. Improving demand visibility, expectations of sequential earnings growth, the relatively asset-light business models of Indian IT companies and foreign fund inflows emerged as key factors supporting the sector.

Global technology sell-off The divergence between Indian IT shares and their global counterparts was particularly striking. Wall Street suffered heavy losses overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 2.19%, the S&P 500 declining 2.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.25%. Concerns over AI investments and the possibility of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December weighed on sentiment.

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The weakness extended to Asian markets, where South Korea's Kospi plunged 4.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 4.3%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 2.5% on Friday and was on track for its worst week since 2020.

Even Nvidia's blockbuster quarterly numbers failed to prevent its shares from sliding amid leadership turmoil and growing investor anxiety over the returns from massive AI investments. Meanwhile, strong demand for Anthropic's initial public offering did not translate into gains for companies in the AI supply chain.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, with IPO price of $83 apiece, Shares opened on the Nasdaq at $111.50 (up 34.3%), briefly touched an intraday high of $115.10 (pushing its valuation past $2 trillion), and settled at $97.17 at the close—a 17.07% gain.

Against this backdrop, Indian IT stocks moved in the opposite direction. Here are four factors that explain the domestic sector's recovery.

1. Indian IT companies have lower exposure to AI spending risks Indian IT companies operate predominantly asset-light services businesses, unlike US technology giants investing tens of billions of dollars in chips and data centres. Their revenues come from global banks and corporations for software maintenance, cloud migration and technology integration.

As a result, Indian IT services companies do not undertake comparable investments in AI infrastructure or face the same direct capital expenditure risks. Concerns over whether large investments in AI models and infrastructure will generate adequate returns have therefore brought attention to the difference between the two business models.

2. Value Buying The sharp correction in the IT index over the preceding three sessions created room for a rebound. The Nifty IT index had fallen over 3% amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates again in December.

The decline had weighed on sector sentiment, leaving beaten-down IT stocks vulnerable to a recovery as buying interest returned. Friday's gains across all Nifty IT constituents indicated that the rebound was broad-based rather than restricted to a handful of large-cap stocks.

3. Strong foreign investor inflows support domestic equities Foreign investor inflows provided another potential source of support for Indian equities. Foreign investors had poured over $12 billion into Indian equities during the month.

With global investors facing uncertainty over the sustainability of AI spending and technology valuations, beaten-down Indian equities offered an alternative destination for capital.

4. Improving demand and better earnings outlook Improving demand visibility and expectations of better earnings growth also supported the IT sector. Axis Securities said the Indian IT services industry was witnessing sequential growth backed by deal conversions and AI-led revenue despite macroeconomic uncertainties. It expected earnings growth to continue sequentially across large-cap companies, while mid-cap players were likely to continue outperforming.

According to Axis Securities, spending momentum was gradually improving, particularly in cost optimisation, application modernisation, cloud migration and AI-led transformation programmes.

The brokerage said clients were increasingly willing to spend on projects delivering measurable productivity gains and faster cost savings, while remaining cautious about large discretionary transformation initiatives.

The brokerage added that operational efficiencies, AI-led deal wins and a broader economic recovery would support the industry's long-term outlook.

Stocks to buy Tech Mahindra: Buy | Target price: ₹ 1,850 Axis Securities remained positive on Tech Mahindra, citing strong deal momentum, improving margins and opportunities in AI-led enterprise transformation. The company recorded deal wins of US$1,023 million in Q2FY27, marking the fourth consecutive quarter above US$1 billion. Its shift towards AI-enabled delivery models, outcome-based pricing and human-supervised agents could create additional growth opportunities. Management reiterated its FY27 EBIT margin target of 15%, with delivery pyramid optimisation offering further scope for efficiency gains.

Persistent Systems: Buy | Target price: ₹ 6,615 Axis Securities highlighted Persistent Systems' AI-led engineering capabilities, strong client relationships and growth pipeline. Its Software Reinvention Services help software vendors accelerate product launches and reduce engineering costs through AI-led automation, FinOps and token optimisation. A 6.5-year contract worth over US$650 million covering 20 SaaS products highlights the traction of this offering. Partnerships with Anthropic and Microsoft further strengthen its AI capabilities. Management remains confident of healthy FY27 growth, supported by its deal pipeline and market share gains.

Coforge: Buy | Target price: ₹ 2,450 Axis Securities cited Coforge's strong order book, large deal wins and expanding AI engagements as key growth drivers. The company signed a record eight large deals in Q2FY27, including a US$230 million engagement with the UK public sector. It also has over 520 AI engagements across more than 225 clients, with over 260 AI agents already live. The brokerage expects strong order book conversion to support revenue growth. Coforge has also raised its FY27 EBIT margin guidance to 16% from 15.5% and is targeting a 17% reported EBIT margin in FY28.