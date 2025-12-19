Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Indian IT stocks in focus after Accenture’s strong Q1 - What it means for Indian IT sector?

Indian IT stocks — including Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, and more — are in focus on Friday, December 19, after Accenture reported its September–November quarter (Q1) results late Thursday, setting a positive trend for the IT sector.

Accenture delivered better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, driven by accelerating demand for artificial intelligence solutions, lifting its shares by 2% in pre-market trade. The company reported a 6% year-on-year rise in revenue to $18.7 billion in Q1 FY26, landing at the top end of its guidance range.

Regionally, revenue from the Americas rose 4% to $9.08 billion, EMEA increased 8% to %6.94 billion, and Asia Pacific grew 7% to $2.73 billion, signalling broad-based demand despite mixed macro indicators. Gross margin improved slightly to 33.1%, up from 32.9% a year earlier.

Accenture maintained its full-year revenue growth guidance at 2%–5%, excluding a 1% drag from U.S. government business. Organic revenue growth guidance also remained unchanged at 0.5%–3.5% for FY26.

Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said the quarter validates Accenture’s long-term transformation strategy: “I am very pleased with our USD 21 billion in new bookings… We delivered revenue growth of 5% in local currency, at the top of our guided range, while continuing to gain market share. We also strengthened our leadership in advanced AI and deepened our ecosystem partnerships to help clients realize value.”

What it means for the Indian IT sector? JM Financial highlighted that Accenture’s commentary underscored steady client priorities, with large-scale transformation programs remaining intact while discretionary spending stayed broadly unchanged compared to last year. “The sizeable digital core modernisation opportunity—followed by industry-specific solutioning and sustained optimisation through managed services—continues to support a long runway of work for Indian IT,” JM Financial said.

The brokerage added that the acceleration in managed services revenue, combined with improving pricing trends, serves as a particularly encouraging signal for Indian IT peers. A pickup in discretionary demand would offer an added upside, it noted.

JM Financial concluded that it remains constructive on the Indian IT sector, with the risk-reward profile still favourable. However, it pointed out that the nearly 9 percent rally in Indian IT stocks over the last two months suggests that part of the optimism is already priced in, making near-term execution against rising expectations more critical than ever.

AI-led momentum Accenture’s AI-led business showed exceptional momentum. GenAI contributed 11% to new bookings and 6% to overall revenue, while advanced AI bookings surged 76% year-on-year to USD 2.2 billion. Advanced AI revenue more than doubled to USD 1.1 billion, crossing the billion-dollar mark for the first time. Overall new bookings grew 10% in local currency to USD 20.94 billion, underscoring strong enterprise spending on automation, cloud modernisation and AI-driven reinvention.

However, the company flagged uneven demand from public-sector and government clients as U.S. federal agencies continue to cut costs and redirect budgets. Management also reiterated that discretionary spending has not improved, and that overall demand remains broadly unchanged from last year, with no macro tailwinds yet visible.

For Indian IT services companies, Accenture’s performance will be viewed as a mixed signal — strong AI demand and robust bookings support optimism, but unchanged revenue guidance and commentary around sluggish discretionary spending may temper expectations. Investors will watch whether Indian firms can mirror Accenture’s AI-driven deal wins in upcoming quarterly results, especially as the sector struggles to revive growth after a muted 2024.