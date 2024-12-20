Stock Market today: Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and other IT stocks see their share price in focus. A strong Q1FY25 result performance by Accenture is likely to add to the investor confidence. The share price of Accenture Plc at $372.16 had ended with gains of 7.03%

Accenture Q1FY25 Results The IT giant Accenture reported its first-quarter results on Thursday, December 19, which exceeded the Wall Street revenue projections. The higher usage of AI-powered solutions by clients led the the company see an increase in demand for its services as per analysts

Accenture's first-quarter revenues at $17.7 billion exceeded analysts' projections of $17.12 billion, as per news reports.

Accenture's 1Q revenue of $17.7b billion grew 8.0% year-on-year in constant currency terms and was above the guided range of 2-6% year-on-year growth in constant currency terms, said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd . Growth was led by Consulting, up 6% YoY, aided by a favorable base and the ramp-up of large deals, and Managed Services (MS), which grew 11% YoY.

Higher Growth guidance a positive Accenture has raised its FY25 revenue growth guidance by 100bps to 4-7% YoY , which includes around 3% from acquisitions. The increase in guidance was mainly to reflect the beat in first quarter and strong visibility of second quarter said analysts.

Despite an unchanged demand environment, strong net hiring with declining utilization suggests improving revenue visibility, said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd

Analysts see positives for Indian IT companies

Nuvama Institutiona Equities said that the Acceture's guidance upgrade is due to faster-than-expected execution of the deals won earlier. Improvement in Outsourcing growth is positive for the Indian IT Services sector. Nuvama maintains positive stance on the sector, and expect a sustainable strong demand environment, along with opportunities from Gen AI, to drive healthy earnings growth over the next three years.

As per Jeffferies India Ltd, the strong net hiring with declining utilization levels indicates improving revenue visibility for Accenture, which may extend to Indian IT firms as well.

The Revenue growth in the Financial Services vertical after 4 straight quarters of decline/no growth has positive read-through for companies as Coforge , Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , LTIMindtree Ltd and Wipro.

Though Nifty IT valuations at 29.5 time price to earnings or PE which are at 21% premium to 5-year average and 49% premium to Nifty — leave limited headroom for PE multiples to re-rate, as per Jefferies. However, stocks offering strong earnings growth should sustain premium valuations. Jefferies prefers Infosys, TCS and Coforge.