Infosys, TCS hit fresh record highs; IT stocks in focus

All the stocks in the Nifty IT were trading in green. Mphasis, Mindtree, gained more than 4% each, while Coforge, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies gained in the range of 1.42%-3.22%, Tech Mahindra, and Naukri gained 0.86% and 0.34% respectively. Birlasoft and Persistent Systems from the non-index stocks, too, hit new highs today.