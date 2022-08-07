Infosys, TCS lead gainers as 8 of top 10 firms add 98,235 crore in market cap

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent, from the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹98,234.82 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers amid a positive momentum in equities.

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹98,234.82 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers amid a positive momentum in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market valuation of Infosys jumped ₹28,170.02 crore to reach ₹6,80,182.93 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹23,582.58 crore, taking its valuation to ₹12,31,362.26 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited climbed ₹17,048.21 crore to stand at ₹17,14,256.39 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹13,861.32 crore to ₹5,83,261.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalization (m-cap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went higher by ₹6,008.75 crore to ₹4,34,748.72 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased ₹5,709.2 crore to ₹4,42,157.08 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of HDFC declined by ₹4,599.68 crore to ₹4,27,079.97 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped ₹4,390.73 crore to ₹7,92,860.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, LIC and HDFC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.