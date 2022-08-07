Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Infosys, TCS lead gainers as 8 of top 10 firms add 98,235 crore in market cap

Infosys, TCS lead gainers as 8 of top 10 firms add 98,235 crore in market cap

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.
1 min read . 03:10 PM ISTPTI

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent, from the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added 98,234.82 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers amid a positive momentum in equities.

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added 98,234.82 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers amid a positive momentum in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

From the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped 28,170.02 crore to reach 6,80,182.93 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 23,582.58 crore, taking its valuation to 12,31,362.26 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited climbed 17,048.21 crore to stand at 17,14,256.39 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 13,861.32 crore to 5,83,261.75 crore.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went higher by 6,008.75 crore to 4,34,748.72 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased 5,709.2 crore to 4,42,157.08 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up by 2,186.53 crore to 4,73,584.52 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced by 1,668.21 crore to 6,21,220.18 crore.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

On the other hand, the m-cap of HDFC declined by 4,599.68 crore to 4,27,079.97 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped 4,390.73 crore to 7,92,860.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, LIC and HDFC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.