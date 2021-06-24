Infosys, TCS share prices hit new highs today. Should you buy at current levels?

Speaking on the TCS, Infosys share price target Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "For short-term perspective, one can buy TCS shares at current market price as it has given a breakout at ₹3350 mark. The one month TCS shares price target is ₹3500. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹3250 while taking this short-term position." Singre went on to add that Infosys share price has given a breakout at ₹1500 and one should buy Infosys shares at around ₹1500 for one month target of ₹1650 maintaining stop loss at ₹1450.

