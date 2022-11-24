Infosys, TCS shares: Why BNP Paribas is bullish on these 2 Indian IT stocks1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
The BNP Paribas IT services industry outlook index indicates that near-term revenue growth outlook remains strong, helped by strong deal wins. While management commentary has turned cautious given fears of a macro slowdown, most see it as transitory and expect the technology upcycle to continue.