Nifty 50 hits all-time high again thanks to Infosys, TCS Q3 results
The Nifty 50 index hit a new record high of 21,874 points, driven by strong support from the IT sector, with largely Infosys and TCS contributing to the rally.
The Nifty 50 index hit a new record high of 21,897 points in today's intraday trade, breaking its previous record high of 21,834 points touched on January 01. Today's rally was propelled by robust support from the IT sector.
