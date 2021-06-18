Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech: Experts explain why these stocks are all set to rally

Recommending IT shares to buy today Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "US Dollar appreciation in the global currency market is going to help Indian IT companies to get more volume with the same clientele. Market is not expecting any trend reversal in this US Dollar rally and hence, expecting better quarterly result for these IT companies next month, there can be bulk buying in the IT stocks leading to sharp rise in the IT sector stocks." Singhal advised investors to look at stocks like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech if they are in mood to take any positional call.