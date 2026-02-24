Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech: IT stocks extend selloff — index down 20% in February amid AI disruption fears

✕

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has nine years of experience as a business journalist and has extensively covered financial markets. At Mint, she has been part of the markets team for nearly two years as a Chief Content Producer. Previously, she has worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times and Business Standard.



Over the years, Saloni has donned multiple hats—from editing to reporting, contributing stories, and identifying emerging trends. Her experience in digital newsrooms gives her an edge in breaking news and simplifying complex market concepts. When she is not tracking financial markets, she enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.