Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech: Why IT stocks are skyrocketing after US Fed meeting?
Stock market today: IT stocks are rising because growth stocks are expected to pick up momentum after US Fed rate cut hint, say experts
Stock market today: IT stocks have been in bull trend since early morning deals. Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services or TCS share price has surged to the tune of 2 per cent and came close to its 52-week high of ₹3,698.40 apiece on NSE, Infosys shares went up around 3 per cent, HCL Tech share price shot up around 3 per cent and touched a new 52-week high of ₹1,419.25 per share levels. Cyient shares shot up to the tune of 4.50 per cent whereas KPIT Technologies share price went up around 1.50 per cent.
