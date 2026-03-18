Infosys, TCS, to Wipro: Nifty IT index soars 4%, snaps 6-day losing run. What's behind the rebound?

IT stocks witnessed a sharp rebound in Wednesday's trading session on March 18, with the Nifty IT index rising over 4% and snapping its six-day losing run. All constituents in the IT pack were trading in the green, rising as much as 5%.

The Nifty IT pack rose to 29,939.65 as against the last closing price of 28,760.90 on the NSE, recording a 4.098% rise. The index had hit an over three-year low in the last trading session and shed almost 5% during the six-day fall.

Among index heavyweights, Infosys and HCL Technologies led the gainers as both rose 4% while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro jumped 3.6% and 3.17%, respectively.

Coforge led the rally with a 5.7% gain, followed by Oracle Financial Services Software and Persistent Systems, which each rose by over 5%.