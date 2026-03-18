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Infosys, TCS, to Wipro: Nifty IT index soars 4%, snaps 6-day losing run. What's behind the rebound?

IT stocks witnessed a sharp rebound in Wednesday's trading session on March 18, with the gauge tracking the technology stocks snapping their six-day losing run. The Nifty IT index surged over 4% as all index constituents remained in the green.

Saloni Goel
Published18 Mar 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Infosys, TCS, to Wipro: Nifty IT index soars 4%, snaps 6-day losing run. What's behind the rebound?
Infosys, TCS, to Wipro: Nifty IT index soars 4%, snaps 6-day losing run. What's behind the rebound?(Pixabay)
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IT stocks witnessed a sharp rebound in Wednesday's trading session on March 18, with the Nifty IT index rising over 4% and snapping its six-day losing run. All constituents in the IT pack were trading in the green, rising as much as 5%.

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The Nifty IT pack rose to 29,939.65 as against the last closing price of 28,760.90 on the NSE, recording a 4.098% rise. The index had hit an over three-year low in the last trading session and shed almost 5% during the six-day fall.

Among index heavyweights, Infosys and HCL Technologies led the gainers as both rose 4% while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro jumped 3.6% and 3.17%, respectively.

Coforge led the rally with a 5.7% gain, followed by Oracle Financial Services Software and Persistent Systems, which each rose by over 5%.

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

IT StocksNifty IT IndexTCSInfosysWipro
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