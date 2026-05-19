Infosys, TechM to TCS: Nifty IT index surges 4%, clocks 8% gain amid three-day rally. What's powering the rise?

IT stocks hogged the limelight in an otherwise lacklustre trade on Tuesday, 19 May, as they rallied up to 5%, driving the IT pack higher for the third day in a row. The Nifty IT index jumped over 4% to 29,566 on the NSE, taking its three-day bull run to 8%. It had risen nearly 2.5% on Monday and 1.3% last week on Friday.
All constituents of the Nifty IT pack traded in the green, with Coforge emerging as the top performer as it rose nearly 5%. It was followed by Infosys and LTIMindtree, both gaining over 4%. Tech Mahindra, Persistent, OFSS, HCL Technologies, and TCS were trading higher by 3% or more. Meanwhile, Wipro was up 2%.
Analysts attribute renewed investor interest in the IT stocks to the sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee and value buying after heavy selling in the first quarter of the calendar year.
A stronger dollar against the rupee raised expectations of better profit growth for companies that earn a large share of revenue in the greenback.
Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said three factors are driving the IT stocks: 1) rupee depreciation; 2) AI costs are still slightly higher than human labour, and 3) stocks have already corrected significantly, and dividend yields are attractive at these levels for companies like TCS and others.
"These are the main reasons why the IT sector is recovering, and we remain optimistic about further upside. Since IT has already performed well recently, there could be some consolidation, but there is still room for more upside," Ojha added.
Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Livelong Wealth, said, “IT stocks are slowly transitioning from being viewed purely as a cyclical growth sector to a relative defensive hedge due to rupee depreciation benefits and resilient export earnings visibility"
However, he cautioned that structural concerns surrounding AI disruption and slower discretionary global tech spending continue to cap aggressive upside in the sector.
More to come...
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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