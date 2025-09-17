Infosys to Bajaj Finserv- Jay Thakkar suggests three stocks to buy or sell for short-term in F&O segment

Stock market today: The Indian stock market kicked off on a positive note on Wednesday, supported by eased geopolitical tensions and optimism for a possible interest rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors felt reassured by the first dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since June, suggesting improved relations.

The Nifty 50 added 0.32% to 25,319 . 55 and the Sensex rose 0.32% to 82,635.83 as of 10:53 IST.

The Nifty 50 index started the day at 25,276.60, increasing by 37.50 points or 0.15 percent, while the Sensex commenced at 82,498.97, appreciating by 118.28 points or 0.14 percent.

Market analysts pointed out that there is growing optimism regarding India as trade discussions with the US have resumed. A trade delegation from the US is currently in India, and the discussions that lasted over seven hours were characterized as "positive" by both sides, which is viewed as a favorable aspect for investor confidence.

Market Outlook by Jay Thakkar, Vice President & Head of Derivatives and Quant Research, ICICI Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 has provided a breakout above 25,150 levels on a closing basis and that is a short-term positive in the market. Now, on the lower side, the immediate support is 25,150 and below that 25,000 levels whereas 25,700 is the target in the short to medium term. As per the options data, the PCR is at 1.31 which is strongly above 1 thus positive for the Index in the near term. On the lower side, 25,000 to 25,200 strikes have witnessed strong put additions whereas on the call front there is marginal call base at 25,500 levels and beyond that at 26,000 levels.

The monthly options data indicates that the immediate range is 25,000 to 25,500 and beyond that there will be further uptrend.

Bank Nifty There has been short covering across the markets and now even the Bank Nifty has shown tremendous call unwinding at the lower levels i.e. from 54,500 to 55,000 strikes as well as there has been strong put additions at 55,000 strikes indicating that till these support range of 54,500 to 55,000 levels is held the overall short to medium term trend is bullish for an immediate target of 56,000 levels.

Stocks To Buy in the near-term - Jay Thakkar Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities recommends Infosys Futures, State Bank of India Futures, and Bajaj Finserv Futures.

Buy Infosys Futures in the range of ₹ 1,510-1,520 Stop Loss: ₹ 1,470 Targets: ₹ 1,560 and ₹ 1,585 Infosys announced its buy back plan which is one of the biggest in its history and that is positive for the stock in the near term as the buy back price also offers good upside potential. Overall, there has been quite a lot of short positions in the IT sector and recently with this buy back announcement as well as recovery in the equity markets the short-term sentiment has turned positive due to which some short covering has been witnessed.

Since, past couple of trading sessions, the IT stocks witnessed some consolidation, however, there was a breakout again in the last trading session in across the IT stocks due to short covering and this second lead to second leg of an uptrend from hereon.

Buy State Bank of India Futures in the range of ₹ 832-838; Stop Loss: ₹ 824 Targets: ₹ 860 and ₹ 880 State Bank of India Futures has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern and it is likely to provide a breakout from the same on account of short covering. In this consolidation, the overall short positions were relatively lesser than the previous fall.

As per the options data, there has been substantial call unwinding in the call at the lower levels from 800 to 820 strikes and along with that there has been aggressive put additions as well which clearly indicates that there is short term support in the range of 820-800. There is aggressive call additions at 840 strike which has a hurdle of the triangular pattern as well, so a break above those levels will lead to call unwinding and that will be short term bullish.

Buy Bajaj Finserv Futures in the range of ₹ 2,090-2,100; Stop Loss: ₹ 2,030 Targets: ₹ 2,200 and ₹ 2,260 The Financials stocks have outperformed the Private Sector stocks in the recent bounce back of the Index. FinNifty has outperformed the BankNifty overall and one of the major reasons have been the Bajaj Twins which has provided a breakout on the upside. The stock is trading well above its max pain levels of 2040 as well as above its 20-day VWAP levels, thus it is positive in the short term. As per the options data, 2100 is the only strike which has the highest call base, so a breakout above those levels will lead to further up move as the call writers may come to cover up.

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 16/09/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.