Infosys to consider share buyback proposal on Thursday. Check details

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT company, informed investors through an exchange filing post-market hours on Monday that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, September 11, to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback proposal is being considered at a time when Infosys stock has struggled to gain momentum, having closed in the red in 5 of the last 7 months and lost 24% of its value. This trend reflects a broader decline across the tech sector, as investors continue to sell shares amid ongoing sector-specific challenges.

The demand outlook for India’s $283-billion IT sector remains uncertain due to US tariff risks and broader geopolitical factors. Indian tech giants started the year with high hopes for pro-growth policies from the Trump administration.

However, a series of tariff-related announcements soon dampened investor sentiment, raising fears that a potential US economic slowdown, triggered by trade wars, could lead to fewer IT deals.

The slowdown in new deals has already fed into companies' performance in the June quarter, with the country’s top tech firms posting muted results, reporting a single-digit top-line growth ranging from 0.8% to 8.1%.

Infosys reported an 8.7% increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) in the June quarter, rising to ₹6,921 crore from ₹6,368 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations improved by 7.53% to ₹42,279 crore, compared to ₹39,315 crore in Q1 FY25, led by higher working days and significant growth in the BFSI vertical.

It narrowed its full-year forecast to 1%–3%, down from a prior range of flat to 3%, in line with analyst expectations for a lift at the lower end. It also retained its operating margin forecast at 20–22% for FY26.

The Bangalore-based company had a total of 323,788 employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to 323,578 employees at the end of March 2025. This indicates a net addition of 210 employees during the quarter. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company added 8,456 employees, up from 315,332 in June 2024.