Stocks to buy today: Amid Indian indices trading at record high and experts still predicting upside short-term trend, investors are busy finding out the stocks that can give them maximum returns. To solve their problem, market experts have advised to look at IT stocks. They said that one can look at Infosys and HCL Tech stocks if someone is looking forward to buy any stock in the IT sector.

Batting in favour of IT stocks Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "IT stocks are expected to give better returns as some of them have given breakout in the last few trade sessions. Stocks like Infosys and HCL Tech are among them and one can look at these stocks if an investor is in mood to buy any IT stock."

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Insfosys share price rally; Paras Bothra, President — Equity Research at Ashika Group said, "Infosys is one of the key beneficiaries of multiyear growth in digital technology considering its digital prowess and its ability to provide an end to end solution. Infosys is clearly on a growth journey and higher technology spends coupled with order wins suggest a strong growth path."

On his suggestion in regard to Infosys shares Paras Bothra of Ashika Group said, "One can buy Infosys stocks at current market price for the target of ₹1610."

When asked about HCL Tech share price target Mudit Goel of SMC said, "HCL Tech shares have recently given breakout. One can buy HCL Tech stock at current market price for the target of ₹1010 maintaining stop loss at ₹920."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.