Infosys to TCS, HCL Tech: Indian IT stocks crash as Accenture trims revenue guidance; Nifty IT index down 6.5%

IT stocks crash: Indian IT stocks came under heavy selling pressure after global technology services giant Accenture trimmed the upper end of its full-year revenue growth forecast and issued a weaker-than-expected outlook, raising concerns about demand trends across the information technology sector.

Nifty IT index tanked 6.5% as against a 1% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

All Nifty IT constituents were also in the red. Infosys was the top dragger, down 7.5%, followed by Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems and TCS, all declining over 6% each. Meanwhile, HCL Tech, Coforge, LTM also shed over 5% each, and Wipro and L&T Tech were down 4% and 2%, respectively.

The negative sentiment spilled over from global technology stocks. On the New York Stock Exchange, the American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro fell as much as 10% on Thursday following Accenture's revised guidance. Shares of Cognizant lost over 10%, IBM declined over 5%, and Capgemini ended the session down 8.9%.

Accenture shares themselves plunged more than 17% after the company released its quarterly earnings and updated guidance, triggering a broad-based selloff across IT services and consulting companies worldwide.

Accenture cuts revenue growth forecast Accenture now expects annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% in constant currency terms, compared with its earlier forecast of 3% to 5%.

Excluding the approximately 1% impact from its US federal business, the company expects revenue growth of 4% to 5%, lower than its previous outlook of 4% to 6%.

For the fourth quarter, Accenture projected revenue in the range of $17.75 billion to $18.4 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $18.47 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The consulting giant also disclosed that the conflict in the Middle East resulted in a $400 million impact on its regional business during the third quarter and warned that there could be "more impact in the fourth."

Third-quarter new bookings declined about 2% year-on-year to $19.3 billion. Revenue rose 6% to $18.72 billion but fell short of analyst estimates of $18.75 billion.

Reuters reported that Accenture's third-quarter revenue increased 6% but narrowly missed market expectations.

AI investments to ramp up Despite the cautious outlook, Accenture highlighted continued strength in large transformation projects and announced plans to significantly increase investments through acquisitions.

The company said it intends to spend $9 billion on acquisitions this year, up sharply from $5 billion previously, as it strengthens capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data services. These areas continue to attract client spending, particularly for projects focused on cost optimisation and business growth.

"Accenture delivered a strong third quarter, with broad-based revenue growth, a 9% increase in EPS, and $8.2 billion returned to shareholders year-to-date. Demand for large-scale reinvention remains strong — 104 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more year-to-date, up 13% — and we are seeing more large-scale AI transformation programs, while executing our strategy to capture new areas of growth. Our agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and all of runZero and NetRise, leaders in OT Security, is the type of move that defines our strategy: it is expanding our addressable market, creating a new platform-led growth opportunity, and is positioning Accenture at the center of one of the most critical cybersecurity challenges our clients face," said CEO Julie Sweet.

The company also said it is witnessing an increase in large-scale AI transformation programmes, which continue to support business growth. Meanwhile, operating margin expanded by 20 basis points to 17% during the quarter.

What are brokerages saying? According to Emkay, Accenture's commentary was mildly negative, with lower Q4 guidance, a reduced FY26 growth guidance midpoint and softer deal bookings, which fell 3% year-on-year in local currency terms, indicating near-term growth pressure amid a challenging macro environment.

"Downward revision in the mid-point of FY26 growth guidance, factoring in the impact of ME conflicts, soft deal bookings, and right-shifting of a couple of large managed services deals into FY27, raises concern on near-term growth visibility and is expected to weigh on stock performance, despite undemanding valuations," the brokerage said.

The brokerage further added that AI spending is largely being reallocated from existing budgets rather than expanding overall client spending. Emkay also flagged Accenture Edge as a potential competitive threat to Indian IT firms serving mid-market clients. Despite Nifty IT underperforming broader markets by 5% and 20% over the last three and six months, respectively, Emkay prefers mid-cap IT companies for better growth visibility. Its preferred large-cap picks are Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Meanwhile, JM Financial pointed out that Accenture has corrected 51% while TCS/Infosys has corrected 32%/31% CYTD.

“Pressure in the sector is likely to remain if earnings cut versus expectations continues in the near term. Given this setup, we remain cautious and relatively prefer stocks underpinned by reasonable operational visibility - relatively prefer a) Infosys in the top 6; b) Mphasis in the mid-tiers; and c) Sagility among the BPO names,” it stated.