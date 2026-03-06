Infosys to TCS, HCL Tech: IT stocks jump despite weakness on Dalal Street - Will the rally continue?

IT stocks jumped on Friday, March 6 in an otherwise falling markets. The Nifty IT index jumped almost 2% as against a 0.6% fall in benchmark Nifty.

Indian stock markets were trading on a weak note, mirroring subdued global market sentiment as the continuing US-Israel-Iran conflict dampens investors’ appetite for risk. Sensex fell over 500 points while Nifty was trading around 24,650.

Among stocks, Persistent Systems was the top gainer, up 3% followed by Mphasis, which added 2%. Meanwhile, Coforge, Oracle, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and TCS advanced over 1% each. Infosys was also up 0.8%

Why are IT stocks rising? The recent rebound in IT stocks comes after a sharp correction last month, when the Nifty IT index plunged more than 19% amid rising concerns over AI-driven disruption in the IT services sector. Growing fears that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could erode the relevance of traditional IT services and deal a significant blow to Indian IT companies.

"AI will render much of legacy software and testing redundant. Just like hyperscalers were initially a significant headwind to infra management services (IMS), and BPO got disrupted in the earlier cycle (2015)," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services had said in a report last month.

This broad-based sell-off led to a meaningful cooling of valuations across the sector, bringing several IT stocks closer to more reasonable levels after a prolonged period of premium pricing.

With the broader equity market currently facing pressure from global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the IT sector is increasingly being viewed as a contrarian opportunity by investors. The correction has improved the risk-reward profile of many IT stocks, prompting some market participants to selectively accumulate them even as overall market sentiment remains cautious.

Nuvama also maintained that the Indian IT Services industry will come out stronger from the Gen AI disruption—with a net increase in its TAM—just like the earlier disruptions. It remains positive on the sector from a medium to long-term view but added that near-term volatility might persist.

Will the rally continue in the IT sector? Stocks to buy- Brokerage house JM Financial believes that FY27 should be better for the IT sector than FY26. It added that while most companies have defended margins in a tough environment, sustaining margins amid higher investments in technology will be challenging unless supported by currency movement.

It noted that the sector was unlikely to rerate if concerns over the impact of Gen AI on terminal growth continue. The brokerage prefers – (a) Infosys in the top 6 (b) Mphasis in the mid-tiers and (c) Sagility among the BPO names.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking noted that AI is reshaping the IT services landscape; however, enterprise complexity, governance requirements and integration challenges are expected to moderate the pace of disruption.

However, it added, "Overall, the sector is entering a structural transition, with winners defined by their shift to AI-enabled, outcome-led platform models where presently Mid-Caps are well positioned. Hence, our long-term investment ideas are COFORGE, PSYS, HAPPSTMN and KPITTECH."