Infosys to TCS, HCL Tech: IT stocks jump despite weakness on Dalal Street - Will the rally continue?

IT stocks jumped on Friday, March 6 in an otherwise falling markets. The Nifty IT index jumped almost 2% as against a 0.6% fall in benchmark Nifty.

Indian stock markets were trading on a weak note, mirroring subdued global market sentiment as the continuing US-Israel-Iran conflict dampens investors’ appetite for risk. Sensex fell over 500 points while Nifty was trading around 24,650.

Advertisement

Among stocks, Persistent Systems was the top gainer, up 3% followed by Mphasis, which added 2%. Meanwhile, Coforge, Oracle, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and TCS advanced over 1% each. Infosys was also up 0.8%

Why are IT stocks rising? The recent rebound in IT stocks comes after a sharp correction last month, when the Nifty IT index plunged more than 19% amid rising concerns over AI-driven disruption in the IT services sector. Growing fears that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could erode the relevance of traditional IT services and deal a significant blow to Indian IT companies.

"AI will render much of legacy software and testing redundant. Just like hyperscalers were initially a significant headwind to infra management services (IMS), and BPO got disrupted in the earlier cycle (2015)," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services had said in a report last month.

Advertisement

This broad-based sell-off led to a meaningful cooling of valuations across the sector, bringing several IT stocks closer to more reasonable levels after a prolonged period of premium pricing.

With the broader equity market currently facing pressure from global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the IT sector is increasingly being viewed as a contrarian opportunity by investors. The correction has improved the risk-reward profile of many IT stocks, prompting some market participants to selectively accumulate them even as overall market sentiment remains cautious.

Nuvama also maintained that the Indian IT Services industry will come out stronger from the Gen AI disruption—with a net increase in its TAM—just like the earlier disruptions. It remains positive on the sector from a medium to long-term view but added that near-term volatility might persist.

Advertisement

Will the rally continue in the IT sector? Stocks to buy- Brokerage house JM Financial believes that FY27 should be better for the IT sector than FY26. It added that while most companies have defended margins in a tough environment, sustaining margins amid higher investments in technology will be challenging unless supported by currency movement.

It noted that the sector was unlikely to rerate if concerns over the impact of Gen AI on terminal growth continue. The brokerage prefers – (a) Infosys in the top 6 (b) Mphasis in the mid-tiers and (c) Sagility among the BPO names.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking noted that AI is reshaping the IT services landscape; however, enterprise complexity, governance requirements and integration challenges are expected to moderate the pace of disruption.

Advertisement

However, it added, "Overall, the sector is entering a structural transition, with winners defined by their shift to AI-enabled, outcome-led platform models where presently Mid-Caps are well positioned. Hence, our long-term investment ideas are COFORGE, PSYS, HAPPSTMN and KPITTECH."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.