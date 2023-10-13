Infosys Vs TCS Vs HCL Tech. Which IT stock is better after Q2 Results
The reported performance by the leading Information technology majors as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd indicate that the ride in second half of financial year may remain turbulent. There are limited expectations for FY24. While TCS reported tepid revenue growth missing expectations, Infosys and HCL Technologies' revenue growth guidance cuts have disappointed. The strong deal wins led by Infosys Ltd and good order book though encourage, analysts feel that it may take few quarters for the deal wins to reflect in the earnings.
