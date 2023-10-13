Infosys Vs TCS Vs HCL Tech. Which IT stock is better after Q2 Results

The reported performance by the leading Information technology majors as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , Infosys Ltd , HCL Technologies Ltd indicate that the ride in second half of financial year may remain turbulent. There are limited expectations for FY24. While TCS reported tepid revenue growth missing expectations, Infosys and HCL Technologies' revenue growth guidance cuts have disappointed. The strong deal wins led by Infosys Ltd and good order book though encourage, analysts feel that it may take few quarters for the deal wins to reflect in the earnings.

For Instance, on Infosys Ltd that has reported strongest deal wins of $7.7 billion during the quarter gone by. Despite that analyst at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that Infosys lowered the top-end of its FY24 growth guidance by 100bps to 2.5% citing continued rampdowns in discretionary projects and delayed ramp-ups of new deal wins. Its revised guidance implies -1.9% to 0% CQGR in revenues over 2HFY24. This along with a sharp decline in headcount suggests that the demand outlook is unlikely to improve in FY24. However, strong deal wins will support growth in FY25.

The analysts thereby are cutting forward earnings estimates For TCS analysts at Motilal Oswal financial Services have trimmed our FY24 and FY25 earnings per share estimates by 0.7% and 1.8% respectively. For HCL Technologies they have lowered our FY24 and 25 Earnings per share estimates by 1.6 and 3.0% to account for the Q2 miss. For Infosys they have adjusted FY25 EPS estimates lower by 1.4% to factor in 2Q performance.

As growth remains tepid in the near term and there are low hopes on FY24 performance, however experts as G Chokkalingam, founder and MD of Equinomics Research said that IT companies have been struggling to achieve double digit growth for many years now. We have not seen any major acquisition too. However, there is valuation comfort in large cap companies that are better placed compared to small and mid-cap companies. Nevertheless, he highlighted that the investment in the pack may be considered comparable to investment in any other defensive pack where returns for investors may also be limited.

Other Senior IT sector analysts also say that while macro situation remains challenging and there are challenges on growth that being posed by lower discretionary spendings, however the deal wins are highly encouraging and order book remains strong. Thus, while in the near term during the second half the growth may remain muted, nevertheless strong deal wins now may mean strong growth expectations for FY25.

Aprurva Prasad, Research Analysts- Institutional Equities at HDFC Securities, expects revenue growth for TCS rebounding to around 6.5% and for Infosys to 5.5-6.5% during FY25. On earnings though Prasad says that they have cut earnings per share estimates for the three IT companies in the range of 0.5-3.0 % for the near term, nevertheless they have ADD ratings on all three companies. HCL Technologies is slightly better placed since the growth outlook for the second half of FY24 remains strong.

The strong operating performance being reported by IT companies is another key positive say analysts.

Head count also remains a key factor to be watched out for now and some are construing lower headcount as a concern. Prasad Highlighted that while net headcount is down 1-2% for IT companies amidst weak near-term demand environment, however the productivity improvement also needs to be taken in to account. In the past few years large recruitments of freshers took place and their productivity now is regularly improving.

