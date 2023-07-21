Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock is better after Q1 results 20232 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Infosys and HCL Tech have cut their revenue growth outlook, causing their stocks to trade negatively. TCS has delivered better Q1 results among the four IT majors
Q1 results 2023: After Infosys Q1 results 2023, all four major Indian IT companies have declared their first quarter numbers for the current financial year. As Indian stock market is in bull trend and IT stocks are trading at highly discounted prices, it is important from a long term investor's perspective as to which IT company has delivered better Q1 numbers and which large-cap IT stock is comparatively better for long term investors.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×