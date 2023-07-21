comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock is better after Q1 results 2023
Back

Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock is better after Q1 results 2023

 2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Asit Manohar

Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Infosys and HCL Tech have cut their revenue growth outlook, causing their stocks to trade negatively. TCS has delivered better Q1 results among the four IT majors

Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Wipro is looking positive as the market has already discounted its Q1 results impact, believe stock market experts.Premium
Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Wipro is looking positive as the market has already discounted its Q1 results impact, believe stock market experts.

Q1 results 2023: After Infosys Q1 results 2023, all four major Indian IT companies have declared their first quarter numbers for the current financial year. As Indian stock market is in bull trend and IT stocks are trading at highly discounted prices, it is important from a long term investor's perspective as to which IT company has delivered better Q1 numbers and which large-cap IT stock is comparatively better for long term investors.

According to stock market experts, out of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech, Infosys and HCL Tech have cut down their revenue growth outlook fro the financial year 2023-24, hence these two large-cap IT stocks are expected to remain under pressure and trade sideways to negative in short term.

TCS has delivered comparatively better Q1 results 2023 among these four. But, from technical perspective, Wipro is looking positive as the market has discounted the Q1 results impact on the IT stock.

Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech shares

Commenting upon the Q1 results 2023 of four Indian IT majors, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Out of the four large cap Indian IT companies, TCS has delivered comparatively better quarterly numbers in comparison to other three IT companies. But, due to weak guidance call by Infosys, most of the IT stocks are expected to remain under pressure in short term. Hence, fresh entry is advised in TCS shares at around 3,300 apiece levels."

On what chart pattern of these four IT companies suggest, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Wipro share price may witness buying interest at support levels as market has already discounted its Q1 results and now Infosys led sell off has further brought this IT stock at an attractive levels. One can buy Wipro shares at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is trading above 380 apiece levels. On trend reversal, Wipro share price may touch 440 levels in short term."

For those who have TCS shares in their stock portfolio Sumeet Bagadia advised such investors to maintain strict stop loss at 3,280 levels. On trend reversal, TCS shares may go up to 3,600 levels in near term.

On technical outlook of Infosys shares, Gaurav Bissa, Vice President at InCred Equities said, "Infosys shares have witnessed a strong correction after it announced weak results. The stock has reversed from a descending trendline hurdle on the weekly charts. However, the stock is currently trading above the previous swing low of 1250. On long term charts, the stock is trading comfortably above the 15-year ascending trendline breakout area suggesting the structure remains strong for the long term. In the short to medium term, the stock may oscillate between 1250 to 1500 range. Long term investors can use this dip as a buying opportunity with a time horizon of 18-24 months for fresh lifetime high levels in Infosys shares."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout