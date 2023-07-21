On technical outlook of Infosys shares, Gaurav Bissa, Vice President at InCred Equities said, "Infosys shares have witnessed a strong correction after it announced weak results. The stock has reversed from a descending trendline hurdle on the weekly charts. However, the stock is currently trading above the previous swing low of ₹1250. On long term charts, the stock is trading comfortably above the 15-year ascending trendline breakout area suggesting the structure remains strong for the long term. In the short to medium term, the stock may oscillate between ₹1250 to 1500 range. Long term investors can use this dip as a buying opportunity with a time horizon of 18-24 months for fresh lifetime high levels in Infosys shares."