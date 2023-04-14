Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock is the top pick post Q4 results?3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST
- Consistent weak numbers from TCS and Infosys is expected to keep the technology sector under pressure
Tech bellwether Infosys's revenue increased a smaller-than-expected 16 per cent to ₹37,441 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, while its profit of ₹6,130 crore missed analysts' expectations.
