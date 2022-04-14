Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock is the top pick post Q4 results?

Infosys trades at a10% discount to TCS, despite having 2% higher earnings growth outlook, highlighted global brokerage Jefferies. “While we expect the stock to correct post Q4 results, we note that since FY20, whenever Infosys trades at a 10% discount to TCS, its stock has outperformed TCS by 10% in the following 12 months," the note added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}