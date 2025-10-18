Infosys vs Wipro vs TCS vs HCL Technologies: Which IT stock to buy after Q2 results 2025?

Infosys vs Wipro vs TCS vs HCL Technologies: The Indian stock market experienced a strong pullback after a weak start last week. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index ended 1.68% higher, while the BSE Sensex was up by 1450 points. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. Such a positive trend on Dalal Street ahead of Dhanteras has boosted the morale of bulls, and they must be busy finding value picks to make their Diwali 2025 celebrations a true festival of lights. For such medium- to long-term investors, IT stocks might be an attractive option, as IT majors have received an intense beating in recent quarters and are available at discounted levels compared to other segments. However, investors looking at IT stocks for value picks might get confused after the announcement of Q2 results 2025 by IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro.

According to stock market experts, Indian IT majors delivered steady performances in Q2FY26. They stated that HCL Technologies reported robust Q2 results 2025, while Infosys and TCS maintained their reputation for operational excellence.

Infosys vs Wipro vs TCS vs HCL Technologies: Which stock to buy? Speaking on the Q2 results 2025 of major Indian IT companies, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Services, said, "Indian IT majors delivered steady performances in Q2FY26, underscoring their resilience amid macro uncertainties and the accelerating shift toward AI-led transformation. Infosys posted one of the strongest results with an 8.6% year-on-year revenue increase to ₹44,490 crore, supported by a stable 21% operating margin. Strong deal momentum with $3.1 billion in total contract value, 67% of which was net new, highlights Infosys’ execution prowess and client confidence. The company’s ₹18,000 crore buyback, robust free cash flows, and AI-first approach under its “Topaz” platform reinforce its long-term growth visibility and shareholder value creation."

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of TCS Q2 results 2025, Seema Srivastava said, “TCS maintained its reputation for operational excellence, reporting a 3.7% sequential revenue rise to ₹65,799 crore and a 70-basis-point margin expansion to 25.2%. With a healthy $10 billion TCV and broad-based growth across BFSI, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing, TCS continues to be the sector’s most stable compounder. Strategic moves like setting up a 1 GW AI data centre and targeted acquisitions such as List Engage reflect its commitment to scaling AI-driven capabilities and strengthening leadership in enterprise transformation.”

Comparing HCL Technologies and Wipro Q2 results with TCS and Infosys, the SMC Global Securities expert said, "HCL Technologies delivered robust results with 10.7% year-on-year revenue growth and digital revenues rising 15%, driven by its 'Advanced AI' services surpassing $100 million in quarterly revenue. Margin recovery and strong new deal wins underscore improving fundamentals and a balanced growth outlook. In contrast, Wipro’s performance remained mixed, with revenue up 1.8% year-on-year but margins slipping to 19.26%, signalling a continuing transition phase toward AI-led repositioning."

What technical chart suggests? Comparing shares of TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "Infosys' share appears best placed technically. The stock has been building a 48-day bullish base, with strong support between ₹1,420 and ₹1,440 and resistance near ₹1,565. Selling volumes have dried up, indicating consolidation rather than weakness. A sustained breakout above ₹1,565 could trigger a fresh uptrend, and with a one-year perspective, Infosys has the potential to test the ₹1,768 levels. The stock’s steady base formation and improving relative strength make it a preferred pick in the large-cap IT basket."

Which IT stock is fundamentally strong? On which IT stock is looking strong from the fundamental perspective, Seema Srivastava said, "Infosys and TCS stand out for long-term investors—Infosys for its growth and innovation-driven scalability, and TCS for its enduring stability and superior profitability—while HCL Tech presents an emerging challenger leveraging accelerating AI monetisation."