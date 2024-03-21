Infosys, Wipro ADRs drop 2-4% after Accenture slashes FY24 revenue guidance; IT stocks in focus on March 22
Accenture now expects the full-year revenue growth in the range of one per cent to three per cent, from its earlier forecast of two per cent to five per cent.
American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's top information technology (IT) majors Infosys and Wipro traded lower on Wall Street on March 21 after Accenture slashed revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid uncertain economic environment that prompts clients to reduce spending on consulting services.
