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Infosys, Wipro ADRs jump up to 10% after Accenture Q4 results beat Wall Street estimates

Accenture's strong fiscal fourth-quarter performance boosted Infosys and Wipro ADRs significantly as they rebounded from losses. Infosys ADRs rose 8% and Wipro ADRs jumped 10%, suggesting improved market sentiment ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

A Ksheerasagar
Published1 Oct 2026, 06:28 PM IST
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Infosys, Wipro ADRs jump up to 10% after Accenture Q4 results beat Wall Street estimates
Infosys, Wipro ADRs jump up to 10% after Accenture Q4 results beat Wall Street estimates(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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The stronger-than-expected performance by global consulting giant Accenture in the fiscal fourth quarter boosted the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro, as both recovered sharply from their recent losses.

In pre-market trade on Thursday, 1 October, Infosys ADRs jumped 8% to $11.60, while Wipro ADRs rose 10% to $1.82 on the NYSE. The gains came after both IT companies had been reeling under sustained pressure, falling to levels not seen in the past six years amid multiple challenges.

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However, Accenture's strong performance and upbeat outlook for fiscal 2027 offered much-needed relief to investors, with the gains in their US-listed ADRs suggesting that sentiment towards the sector could improve ahead of the domestic earnings season, which will kick off next week.

ADR shares are instruments that allow foreign companies to access the US stock market through certificates issued by US banks, enabling their shares to trade on US exchanges.

Also Read | Accenture shares jump 20% pre-market as Q4 earnings, 2027 outlook beat estimates
Also Read | Nifty IT crashes 11% in September: TCS, Infosys, Wipro among top losers

Accenture Q4 results: Revenue beats estimates

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $18.7 billion, an increase of 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. Analysts were expecting revenue of $18.04 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

It posted annual revenue of $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6%, in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

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Consulting revenue totalled $9.28 billion in the fourth quarter, above analysts' expectations, while revenue from its communications, media and technology segment jumped 11% to $3.26 billion during the quarter, the Dublin-headquartered firm said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of bookings, the company reported $22.2 billion, beating the roughly $20 billion analysts had estimated. During the fourth quarter, Accenture announced separate deals with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud, Anthropic PBC and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services unit.

Accenture gives upbeat outlook for fiscal 2027

For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency. It forecasts GAAP diluted earnings per share of $14.39 to $14.81, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.67.

The forecast suggests Accenture's consulting business has held up despite macroeconomic uncertainty and the threat of disruption from AI that has battered its stock.

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Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, “We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business, grew adjusted EPS 8%, returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders and reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more.”

Also Read | IT Q2 results: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech FY 2027 earnings announcement schedule
Also Read | IT sector Q2 FY27 preview: Kotak sees muted quarter for Indian IT giants

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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