Infosys, Wipro ADRs jump up to 10% after Accenture Q4 results beat Wall Street estimates

The stronger-than-expected performance by global consulting giant Accenture in the fiscal fourth quarter boosted the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro, as both recovered sharply from their recent losses.

In pre-market trade on Thursday, 1 October, Infosys ADRs jumped 8% to $11.60, while Wipro ADRs rose 10% to $1.82 on the NYSE. The gains came after both IT companies had been reeling under sustained pressure, falling to levels not seen in the past six years amid multiple challenges.

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However, Accenture's strong performance and upbeat outlook for fiscal 2027 offered much-needed relief to investors, with the gains in their US-listed ADRs suggesting that sentiment towards the sector could improve ahead of the domestic earnings season, which will kick off next week.

ADR shares are instruments that allow foreign companies to access the US stock market through certificates issued by US banks, enabling their shares to trade on US exchanges.

Accenture Q4 results: Revenue beats estimates For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $18.7 billion, an increase of 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. Analysts were expecting revenue of $18.04 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

It posted annual revenue of $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6%, in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

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Consulting revenue totalled $9.28 billion in the fourth quarter, above analysts' expectations, while revenue from its communications, media and technology segment jumped 11% to $3.26 billion during the quarter, the Dublin-headquartered firm said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of bookings, the company reported $22.2 billion, beating the roughly $20 billion analysts had estimated. During the fourth quarter, Accenture announced separate deals with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud, Anthropic PBC and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services unit.

Accenture gives upbeat outlook for fiscal 2027 For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency. It forecasts GAAP diluted earnings per share of $14.39 to $14.81, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.67.

The forecast suggests Accenture's consulting business has held up despite macroeconomic uncertainty and the threat of disruption from AI that has battered its stock.

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Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, “We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business, grew adjusted EPS 8%, returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders and reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.