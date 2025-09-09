Infosys, Wipro to Coforge: IT stocks lift Nifty IT index by over 2%. What’s fuelling the rally?

Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and other IT stocks rallied on Tuesday, driving the Nifty IT index over 2% amid strong buying interest. All constituents of the Nifty IT index were trading in the green, with gains ranging between 1% and 4%.

Infosys share price jumped nearly 4%, emerging as the top gainer in the Nifty IT index. The gains in Infosys shares came after the second largest IT services company in India announced plans for a share buyback.

Infosys share buyback announcement lifted the overall sentiment in the IT sector.

Wipro shares was second top gainer in the IT pack, followed by Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies and Coforge shares.

Persistent Systems, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis and Oracle Financial Services Software shares also traded in positive territory.

Here are key reasons behind the rally in IT stocks today:

Infosys Buyback Infosys share buyback proposal was seen as a major trigger for the gains in IT stocks. The IT major said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting on September 11.

Analysts believe this decision comes at a crucial time when technology stocks face headwinds, and the buyback may provide much-needed support to investor confidence.

“Indian IT stocks have staged a sharp rally, and Infosys’ buyback announcement has added fresh fuel to the move. The development has sparked hopes that other large-cap IT players may follow with similar shareholder-friendly actions, creating a wave of buyback activity across the sector,” said Ishan Tanna, Research Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity Research.

This expectation, along with short-covering in the futures market, is driving near-term momentum at a time when sector valuations had already cooled off after two years of underperformance. Bargain hunters are finding comfort in the fact that most IT stocks are now trading well below their peak multiples.

Rupee Depreciation The Indian rupee has weakened sharply, breaching the 88-mark against the US dollar. Last week, it hit an all-time low of 88.36, weighed down by concerns over punitive US tariffs that could hurt growth and dampen portfolio inflows.

The depreciation of the domestic currency is seen as a margin tailwind for Indian IT companies, which earn a significant portion of their revenues from the US market.

While buybacks can certainly provide a sentiment boost and cushion IT stock prices in the short term, the sector’s long-term performance will ultimately depend on its ability to align with changing technology priorities of global clients.

“The optimism in the Indian IT sector is tempered by larger questions around growth visibility. Global tech spending remains soft, with clients continuing to cut discretionary projects and keeping a tight lid on budgets. Indian IT companies are also facing slower ramp-ups in large deals, even as they try to shift towards newer growth engines like artificial intelligence, cloud transformation, and cost-optimization mandates,” Tanna said.

For now, he believes the rally in IT stocks looks more like a relief rebound than a structural turnaround.

US Tariffs Headwinds The Indian IT sector faces mounting concerns over potential US tariffs on software exports, a move that could significantly impact an industry already navigating global economic uncertainty and the rapid rise of AI-driven automation.

TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro derive more than 60% of their revenue from the US, while the bulk of their workforce remains based in India. Industry experts warn that the imposition of tariffs could lead to double taxation, as Indian IT companies already pay substantial taxes in the US.

At the same time, tighter visa regulations may further drive up operational costs, compelling companies to expand local hiring in the US or shift resources to nearby geographies.