Infosys, Wipro to TCS — why these IT stocks are at record high?

Speaking on the reason for IT stocks scaling at record high; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In the post-Covid scenario, corporates are going to invest heavily in cloud and digital space. They will invest in these IT segments even when there will no work from home going on. So, IT companies are going to get benefit of this leading to their strong quarterly numbers. However, to get benefit of this opportunity, there will be heavy investment required from the IT companies and hence large-cap IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech would be the primary beneficiaries of this new business opportunities emerging in the IT space."

