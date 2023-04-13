Infosys won orders worth $2.1 billion in Q4, FY23 order wins stood at $9.8 billion

Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said “Infosys delivered a surprisingly weak set of numbers for Q4 and missed our and street estimates on all multiple fronts on the back of unplanned project rammed down and cancellation across the sectors. Revenue decline of -3.2% qoq on constant currency basis, is worse than sequential decline seen in the peak of covid-19 crises. Also, FY24 guidance seems to be modest and below our expectations both on revenues and margins. Further TCV wins at $ 2.1 bn or the quarter was weak down 36% qoq and 9% yoy. Management commentary does not inspire confidence on business outlook amid uncertain demand environment. We expect stock to witness weakness and underperform in near term."