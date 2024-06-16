Infra stocks to continue their run beating capital goods shares, here's why
On valuation terms, infra stocks are in a better position compared to capital goods, as indicated above. While capital goods are currently trading at an all-time high, one-year forward 40x P/E. However, such premium valuations are bound to stay due to an optimistic outlook.
Domestic Infrastructure and Capital Goods stocks are on a sturdy path. Over the past 3 years, capital goods stocks have, on average, tripled in value, while infra stocks have doubled. There were concerns about whether this trend would persist during the recent national election period due to high prices and valuations. However, these concerns have eased with the formation of a stable coalition government and expectations of continued growth policies. The RBI reinforced this optimism by raising the GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 7.0% to 7.2% in its June policy update.
