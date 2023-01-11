Infrastructure stock up 250% in 3 years zooms 32% in December toll collection

On the NSE, the shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited closed today at ₹299.90 apiece level, down by 0.79% from the previous close of ₹302.30. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,701,779 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,615,217 shares. The stock has gained 20.01% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of about 257%. The stock has gained by 24.70% during the past year. The stock has fallen 4.49% year to date, but it has gained 41.03% over the previous six months. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹329.40 on (14-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹178.90 on (20-June-2022), indicating that at the current price level, the stock is trading 8.95% below the 1-year high and 67.63% above the 1 year low.

