Initial Q1 performances to support the recovery in markets

The Q1FY23 results season has begun on a healthy note, indicating that the companies are managing raw material inflationary pressure well despite the full-blown impact of high commodity prices, said analysts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India Inc has not reported any major disappointment in Q1 result performances till now, bringing cheer to the markets even as equities are facing headwinds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India Inc has not reported any major disappointment in Q1 result performances till now, bringing cheer to the markets even as equities are facing headwinds.
Investor’s expectations were muted on earnings growth looking at input cost pressure. However, results of many steel, cement, and consumer companies have not disappointed much and have, in some cases, beat expectations, helped by volume growth and better realisations. Commodity prices have softened and some respite is expected from lower crude prices. As such, there are expectations that some benefits to manufacturers may start accruing by the second half of FY23, said analysts.
Investor’s expectations were muted on earnings growth looking at input cost pressure. However, results of many steel, cement, and consumer companies have not disappointed much and have, in some cases, beat expectations, helped by volume growth and better realisations. Commodity prices have softened and some respite is expected from lower crude prices. As such, there are expectations that some benefits to manufacturers may start accruing by the second half of FY23, said analysts.
“Domestic equities continued its northbound journey on the back of positive global cues and better than expected Q1 FY23 earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, vice president, head, research, retail, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Q1FY23 results season has begun on a healthy note, indicating that the companies are managing raw material inflationary pressure well despite the full-blown impact of high commodity prices, said analysts. This has provided relief to investors that corporate earnings might not be impacted to the extent feared.
The companies in the services sector are also continuing to report strong numbers. Despite misses, IT growth expectations are being supported by project orders, while guidance has not been impacted much by recession and insurance companies have reported strong numbers.
Banks are showing very strong performance and a positive turnaround after many years, indicating that one can bet on the sector, said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital. In the real estate sector, the results of Oberoi Realty were very good and provisional numbers reported by realty companies have shown very strong growth in bookings and sales. Among others, Hindustan Unilever’s performance has surprised on the positive side and Avenue Supermarts’ Q1 show has been very strong. The companies are being able to pass on the costs, Prabhakar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DCM Shriram Ltd reported very good numbers. The highlight remains that not only the chemicals and ethanol division is making good profits, but also the sugar division, said analysts. This raises confidence that other sugar companies such as Balrampur Chini Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar, and Triveni Engineering, may also report good numbers.
Among IT services companies, Street concerns on margin pressure and recession had led to significant pressure on the IT index. Companies such as HCL Tech, despite seeing margin pressure, retained its FY23 outlook of 12-14% y-o-y constant currency growth in FY23 amid increasing macro concerns. This, according analysts of JM Financial, suggests that the order pipeline and bookings in 1QFY23 provide confidence in y-o-y and sequential basis growth despite pockets of weakness in retail and manufacturing. Even Wipro Ltd is expected to see higher volume from large deals prop up Q2 growth.
Reliance Industries, too, reported 46% growth in net profits in Q1. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd forecasted 17% adjusted earnings per share CAGR over FY22-24 driven by 31% and 25% CAGR in Reliance Retail’s and Jio’s earnings.