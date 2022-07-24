Initial Q1 performances to support the recovery in markets

Banks are showing very strong performance and a positive turnaround after many years, indicating that one can bet on the sector, said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital. In the real estate sector, the results of Oberoi Realty were very good and provisional numbers reported by realty companies have shown very strong growth in bookings and sales. Among others, Hindustan Unilever’s performance has surprised on the positive side and Avenue Supermarts’ Q1 show has been very strong. The companies are being able to pass on the costs, Prabhakar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}